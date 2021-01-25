Uber Lays Off More Than 180 Employees of Postmates

Uber has laid off about 15 percent, or roughly 185 people, from its Postmates division, according to a report this weekend from the New York Times. The layoffs come just a couple months after Uber completed the $2.65 billion acquisition of the rival delivery service.

The NYT noted that the cuts are part of the integration process of Postmates with Uber Eats. On the front, consumer-facing end, Postmates will still function as its own app, separate from Eats. However, it will now share back-end infrastructure with Eats’ existing technologies and operations.

Postmates founder Bastian Lehmann is among the individuals getting laid off in this process. Other executives “will leave with multimillion exit packages,” according to NYT sources, who added that more exists could be possible in the coming months.

For now, Eats remains Uber’s key money-making business, having overtaken the company’s ride-hailing service last year in terms of revenues. The pandemic, of course, helped the popularity of the Eats Business as more consumers stayed home and ordered delivery and the restaurant drastically shifted focus to off-premises formats in response.

Because of that shift, food delivery is more popular than ever, and Uber faces significant competition from services like DoorDash, which went public in December, and Grubhub, which was recently snapped up by global delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com.

To remain competitive, Uber has made a number of cuts in recent months to parts of its business. For example, it got rid of its autonomous vehicle division and is spinning off Postmates’ robotics division into a separate entity.

