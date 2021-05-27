Unilever Partners With Enough to Add Fungi-Based Protein to Plant-Based Meat Lineup

Univever has had Enough.

Or, rather, will have Enough through a partnership with the Scotland-based company that develops a biomass mycoprotein called Abunda. The two companies announced the partnership today that will add the fungi-based protein to Unilever’s plant-based meat brand it acquired in 2018, The Vegetarian Butcher.

From the release:

Plant-based foods is one of Unilever’s fastest growing segments and we’re delighted to partner with ENOUGH to develop more sustainable protein products that are delicious, nutritious, and a force for good,” said Carla Hilhorst, EVP of R&D for Foods & Refreshment at Unilever. “We’re excited by the potential that this technology has for future innovations across our portfolio, and we can’t wait to launch more plant-based foods that help people cut down on meat, without compromising on taste.

Enough’s Abunda mycoprotein is developed through a fermentation process that feeds sugars from grain crops such as wheat to create a whole food biomass product the company claims uses 90% less water and feed inputs than producing beef. The company, formerly called 3F BIO, is in the process of building a 50 thousand-ton capacity facility to scale up production of Abunda for partners like Unilever.

Enough is just one of many companies producing fungi meat alternative ingredients through fermentation. Some, like Prime Roots and Mycovation are focused on mycelium-derived ingredients. Enough and others like fungi-meat pioneer Quorn and Italy’s Pura, are focused on fermentation-based mycoprotein production.

For Unilever, this is the second time in the last 12 months the large multinational food company has added new plant-based ingredients to its lineup through partnerships with startups. Last year, the company moved into microalgae protein through a partnership with Algenuity.

