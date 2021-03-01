Walmart in Canada Is Getting a Virtual Food Court Thanks to Ghost Kitchens

Ghost Kitchens, a Canadian company that operates, uh, ghost kitchens, this morning announced a new partnership to bring its concept to Walmart stores in Canada. The first location, in St. Catherines, Ontario, is open now. Additional locations are slated to open across Ontario and Quebec “in the coming months.”

Ghost Kitchens’ concept is part grocery store, part QSR, part mall food court in terms of what it offers. The company carries a variety of items from well-known QSRs and CPGs, among them Ben&Jerry’s, Saladworks The Cheesecake Factory’s Bakery chain, Cinnabon, Beyond Meat, and Jamba Juice. All items are prepped and fulfilled at Ghost Kitchens’ facilities.

Customers can bundle items from any of these brands into a single order, which can be placed either in-person or via a third-party delivery service. (Ghost Kitchens lists partnerships with Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Skip the Dishes on its website.) The company operates several of these facilities in Canada, with some standalone locations and some inside malls and big-box retailers like Walmart.

Speed appears to be the motivating force here. Ghost Kitchens’ food offerings are all simple, easy-to-fulfill items that don’t require Michelin-star chefs to create or special packaging to transport. “Our goal is to open a Ghost Kitchen every 12 kms across Canada, and be able to reach every Canadian, in every urban market within 30 minutes, 24/7,” said company President Marc Choy, President. That seems entirely possible when cheesecake, salad, and ice cream are the main staples on your menu.

It’s yet-another take on the ever-evolving concept of the ghost kitchen, which continues to evolve both as a format and with the types of food served. Nowadays, there seems to be a ghost kitchen for everything, from burgers and cocktails to caviar and stoner food.

Future Ghost Kitchens locations in Walmart stores are planned for 2021, including those in Woodstock, Lachenaie, Saint-Constant, and more in Toronto.

