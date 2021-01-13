Weezy Raises $20M Series A for Fast Grocery Delivery

UK-based speedy grocery delivery service Weezy has raised a $20 million Series A round of funding. TechCrunch was first to report the news, writing that the round was led by New York-based Left Lane Capital, with participation from DN Capital, existing investors Heartcore Capital and angel investors. Today’s funding announcement follows a $1 million pre-Seed round raised by Weezy in August of last year.

Weezy promises grocery delivery in as little as 15 minutes, thanks to its network of smaller fulfillment centers that are nestled within neighborhoods, closer to shoppers. Orders are then delivered via a network of its delivery people riding electric scooters or bicycles.

Weezy operates in London and will use the cash to expand to more neighborhoods in that city and across the U.K. As TechCrunch notes, the presence of a U.S.-based lead investor could indicate that a hop across the pond to the states could be in the offing.

Speedy European grocery delivery appears to be a sector that’s heating up for venture capital. Last month, Germany-based Gorillas raised $44 million for its similar, smaller fulfillment center approach to grocery delivery.

Here in the U.S. we see companies such as Fabric building out small automated grocery fulfillment centers and DoorDash building out a network of dark convenience stores that are delivery only.

It’s no wonder that money is flowing into online grocery services. The pandemic pushed record amounts of people into e-grocery shopping last year. With the virus still raging across the globe and subsequent lockdowns, online grocery shopping remains sticky with consumers, who are now habituated to new purchasing behaviors.

