ChickP Expanding to US, Begins Commercial Production of Chickpea Isolate Protein

ChickP, an Israeli-based chickpea protein start-up, announced today that it will be expanding to the US to explore partnerships and that it has started commercial production of its chickpea isolate protein. The company has signed a joint market development agreement with Socius Ingredients, a company that uses food ingredients for different applications, for its US expansion.

ChickP produces a fully plant-based and non-GMO chickpea isolate that contains 90% protein content. Because chickpeas have a neutral flavor, the chickpea isolate is versatile and can be used in protein powders, pastries, snack foods, desserts, creamers, and beverages. Towards the end of 2020, the company announced the launch of an additional product, a chickpea starch called Chickpea Native Starch, for a variety of food and beverage applications.

Currently, ChickP’s facilities are producing 20 metric tons of chickpea isolate every day, and 5,000 metric tons a year. In today’s press announcement, the company said it “is actively seeking new opportunities in the plant-based alternatives industry, especially in the thriving US market,” and that ChickP has already accepted production commitments from several new customers.

Chickpeas are used as the key ingredient in many plant-based foods, in everything from pasta to meat alternatives. In the US, Peggs is making a plant-based powdered egg product using chickpea powder as one of the main ingredients. Another Israeli-based start-up, InnovoPro, raised $15 million last year for its B2B chickpea protein powder. HIPPEAS, which is based in the US, raised $50 million last month for its chickpea puffs and chips.

ChickP didn’t disclose which companies it will be supplying, but it was did say it is already working on several specialized projects for plant-based innovation in North America.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: