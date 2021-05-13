Join the Spoon for a Virtual Restaurant Tech Summit This August

For many, 2020 will go down in history as the year the restaurant biz changed forever. It could also be remembered as the year restaurants absorbed about 10 years’ worth of technological evolution in the span of a few months.

But while last year was all about adopting restaurant tech to survive, the next few years will be all about using tech to create a better restaurant experience. I don’t just mean faster service and the ability to pay for meals with your own phone. The most valuable restaurant tech in the future should also create safer dining and working environments, help us reduce food and packaging waste, promote healthier eating habits, and create better new and more fulfilling jobs.

The bottom line is in order to survive, restaurants need to understand how technology will change their business. To that end, The Spoon is announcing our latest event, The Restaurant Tech Summit. The Restaurant Tech Summit will bring together the most important players from across the restaurant industry, from large QSRs and independent establishments to ghost kitchen providers and companies creating the next generation tech stack for restaurants. Together, these companies and individuals will discuss not only how they survived the chaos of 2020 but also what they are doing to thrive — and help others do the same — as they move forward into a digital-first era for restaurants.

The Restaurant Tech Summit will feature founders from building new platforms, to those leading the digital innovation efforts for the largest chains in the country, to chefs and operators using these tools everyday, we’ll have leaders from every side of the restaurant business come together to discuss how technology will transform business and operational models over the next decade.

We already have some great speakers from companies like Wow Bao, Perfect Company, Slice, and we’ll be keeping you updated over the next several weeks as more speakers are added and the full agenda is released.

If you'd like to participate as a sponsor at The Spoon's Restaurant Tech Summit

early bird pricing is available through July 15th

reserve your ticket

