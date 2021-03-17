Raydiant Teams Up With Toast to Make Menu Management Easier for Restaurants

Digital signage platform Raydiant announced today it has joined Toast’s Partner network and will now integrate with the latter’s digital menu app. The main goal of the partnership is to provide restaurants with an easier, faster way to keep menus updated across every single channel through which orders arrive.

Nowadays, restaurants juggle an increasing number of order channels compared to even one year ago — delivery (third-party and in-house), curbside, pickup, and drive-thru, to name a few. The task of updating the menu across all these different digital properties is an obvious candidate for automation, considering the time it would take to manually change each individual menu (not to mention, the risk of human error).

Raydiant’s SaaS tool syncs a restaurant’s menu with Toast’s POS system so that any changes — pricing, promos, 86’d items — will automatically change across all a restaurant’s different digital channels. For restaurants with multiple units, the changes apply across all locations.

Via the same interface, restaurants can also create QR codes for ordering and payments in the restaurant or at the drive-thru.

This automated, all-in-one approach to menu management became something of a “must-have” last year thanks to the ever-changing dining room restrictions related to the pandemic and the addition of new sales channels. When front-of-house-focused restaurant tech companies started releasing their so-called “contactless” tech bundles for the dining room, automated menu management started to become more commonplace. Sevenrooms, Paytronix, and several other companies in Toast’s partner network also offer similar functionality. In other words, there is a lot of competition in this particular area right now.

Raydiant raised a $13 million Series A round in January of this year. The company said it more than tripled its revenue in 2020, and increased its customer base by 60 percent.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: