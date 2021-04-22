Sponsored: New Elkay Smartwell® Touchless Countertop Beverage Dispenser Offers the Ultimate Customized Hydrating Experience

This article is from a sponsor partner of The Spoon. See here to learn more about our sponsor advertising policy.

Elkay, leading manufacturer of award-winning water delivery products, just launched the Elkay Smartwell® Touchless Countertop Beverage Dispenser – a unit that dispenses delicious, custom beverages in a fun, eco-friendly way.

Hygienic and Hands-Free

The Smartwell Countertop allows users a hands-free, hydrating experience that is both hygienic and sustainable. The pandemic has impacted the market for traditional water-dispensing products, propelling demand for more sanitary and hygienic features like hands-free options in commercial, public and residential spaces. The Smartwell Countertop offers touchless activation by scanning a QR code through a mobile device. Staff can also monitor units, track touchless dispense data and manage orders from anywhere through the mobile portal.

Convenient and Compact

The unit is designed to fit under standard kitchenette cabinets, not taking up valuable floor space, while sitting perfectly next to other breakroom or lobby essentials. If clearance and counter space is limited, there is also an optional cabinet that can be purchased to serve as a stand and storage for extra flavor and enhancement pouches and filters.

Ultimate Beverage Customization

With the Smartwell Countertop, users can experience a healthier and more exciting way to hydrate. The dispenser provides an alternative to sugary beverages with filtered zero calorie water and allows for ultimate customization by offering choices of filtered still or sparkling water and delicious and natural fruit flavors and enhancements. With more than 70 custom beverage options, the unit can hold up to four fruit flavors at once (ten total flavors available), including raspberry, lemon and peach, as well as natural sweetener and enhancements such as Vitamin C, electrolytes and caffeine.

Save Space & Money (and the environment!)

The Smartwell Countertop eliminates storing bulky cases of bottled water or cans, saving not only space but the cost of purchasing single-serve beverages, as well. The unit also utilizes compact, multiuse pouches that reduce waste from single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans, helping companies and buildings sustain more eco-friendly practices. By reducing or eliminating the purchasing of single-serve beverages, the Smartwell Countertop helps reduce the number of disposable plastic bottles and aluminum cans that end up in landfills or contribute to pollution in our waterways. To learn more about the new Smartwell Countertop, in addition to the full Smartwell® Collection, please visit elkaysmartwell.com.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: