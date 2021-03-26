Telenutrition Platform Foodsmart Raises $25M

Foodsmart, a personalized telenutrition service, announced yesterday that it has raised a $25 million Series C round of funding. The new round was led by Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Advocate Aurora Health, with participation from Mayfield Fund, Seventure Partners (Health for Life Capital), New Ground Ventures, Benefitfocus Founder Shawn Jenkins, Classpass CEO Fritz Lanman and former Darden Restaurants CEO Clarence Otis. This brings the total amount of funding raised by Foodsmart to $76 million.

Based in San Francisco, CA, the Foodsmart platform hosts a national network of registered dietitians to counsel users, and offers subscribers personalized meal plans as well as a marketplace to order food online. The company works with employers and health plans, and says it has 1.25 million members. Foodsmart also does price comparisons and discount discovery to help families on the SNAP program.

Foodsmart is also offers Foodscripts through its platform. These Foodscripts use clinically validated diets to help users overcome obesity, hyperglycemia, heperlipidemia, hypertension and more through nutrition.

The company is part of the food-as-medicine movement, which encourages healthier eating as an important part of creating a healthier life overall. Last year, grocery giant Kroger jumped into the space by testing out a concept where doctors wrote food prescriptions for their patients. These food prescriptions were fulfilled at a Kroger store with the help of a Kroger health professional. Genopalate is taking another approach by personalizing nutrition based on a person’s DNA.

The pandemic changed the way a lot of us eat, as restaurants shut down and we reached for more snacky, comfort foods. Now that the pandemic is receding and we go back out into the world, the food as medicine trend could kick back up as people re-connect with more active lifestyles.

