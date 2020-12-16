The Food Tech Show: Ghost Kitchens are Complicated

In this week’s podcast, the Spoon team talks about some of the lessons learned from last week’s ghost kitchen deep dive.

One of the key takeaways from the day is there are lots of different approaches to rolling out a ghost kitchen strategy. Some operators simply leverage unused kitchen space in their own facility to roll out a single virtual brand, while others partner with a full stack ghost kitchen operator that has everything from the kitchen space to optimized tech to fully realized and operational virtual restaurant concepts ready to go.

The bottom line? The ghost kitchen market is changing quickly and strategies are becoming more nuanced as restaurants explore ways to tap into the benefits of this new model.

Jenn summarizes the day in a couple posts. You can also watch the full sessions here if you are Spoon Plus subscriber. Or, you can just listen to this podcast!

Other stories we talk about on this episode include:

As always, you can find The Food Tech Show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. If you like the show, please give us a positive review!

You can also listen to the show below by clicking play.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: