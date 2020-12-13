‘Just Do What Domino’s Did’ – Takeaways From The Spoon’s Ghost Kitchen Deep Dive

It’s our weekend restaurant tech news wrapup. You can subscribe to our newsletter here to get this delivered to your inbox.

And now for some final thoughts on The Spoon’s ghost kitchen event, which we held this past Wednesday.

For the (virtual) event, we gathered restaurant operators, tech companies, ghost kitchen infrastructure providers, and thought leaders together to discuss not just the promise ghost kitchens hold for restaurants, but also the realities those businesses must face when using this model.

Last week, I covered a couple of the major points made at the event around building a virtual restaurant brand and the risks of relying on a 100-percent delivery-only operation.

To top that off, here are a few more noteworthy points raised by event panelists and attendees throughout the day:

Ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants are here to stay. Many of the developments in recent months have been in reaction to the pandemic, but the ensuing focus on ghost kitchens, delivery, and virtual restaurants will stay long after vaccines have been administered. Huge numbers of consumers have found new ways to interact with food via online channels. Even when it’s safe to dine inside a restaurant again , those new behaviors will continue driving the industry towards the off-premises model.

There is a lot of under-utilized kitchen space out there. From extra space in existing restaurant kitchens to hotel facilities to coffeeshops not open during dinner time, plenty of kitchen infrastructure already exists for restaurants to turn into a ghost or dark kitchen operation. The benefit of this route, versus renting space for a commissary, is that restaurants can leverage fixed costs that are already there. For example, if you are running a virtual brand out of an unused part of your own kitchen, you’re not paying for additional electricity, staff, or equipment. As restaurants plan for off-premises orders and virtual brands, they should consider the infrastructure assets they already have as an important factor in determining how to approach the ghost kitchen question.

Third-party delivery: Love it or hate it, we still need it. More than one panelist felt that, despite high commission fees, restaurants need third-party delivery services right now. Some went as far as to say the industry would have been decimated over the last nine months without them. Others said restaurants need third-party delivery services in the initial stages of an off-premises/ghost kitchen strategy because of the visibility these services are able to provide via their online marketplaces.

However, restaurants absolutely must invest in their own native delivery platforms. After a restaurant has attracted an initial following on a third-party marketplace, the big challenge is converting repeat customers to one’s own website and getting them to place orders there. A good deal of marketing and communication has to go into this process, not to mention investing in actually building out that direct channel. Technologically speaking, this is very expensive, but numerous companies exist that help power the back end of native storefronts without demanding 30 percent of each transaction.

Just do what Domino’s did. Quote of the day goes to Lunchbox’s Nabeel Alamgir, who said, “The best thing you can ever do is just do what Domino’s did—invest in it 20 or 30 years before everyone else did.” Of course, he quickly followed up with some actionable advice about delivery and ghost kitchens. But his half-joking, half-serious comment also serves as a reminder and a call to action to the entire industry to keep on innovating, even — nay, especially — amid the uncertainty that has defined the restaurant biz in 2020.

Data :Full-Service Restaurants Are Still Flailing When It Comes to Sales

Apparently it was the week for new data on just how badly the restaurant industry is struggling right now, especially when it comes to full-service restaurants. Payments company TableSafe just released data that found transaction volumes at full-service restaurants declined to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels in November after recovering 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels in October.

These numbers follow those from Black Box Intelligence, which found same-store sales growth at restaurants at -10.3 percent, a 3.8 percentage drop from October’s year-over-year sales growth rate. Black Box Intelligence called November “the worst month for the industry since August based on year-over-year losses in sales and traffic.” Sales may continue their decline in the coming months, too.

Both those reports coincide with the National Restaurant Association’s recent letter to Congressional leadership that detailed the rapid economic decline of the restaurant industry and more or less pled for restaurant relief from Congress.

All this data is also coming at a time when cities around the country are operating under indoor dining restrictions and cold weather has made outdoor seating a non-option for many.

We’ve said many times before that continued focus on off-premises channels — takeout, delivery, drive-thru (where applicable) — should be a priority for restaurants, both as a short-term response to the pandemic and as a longer-term play. Off-premises channels won’t provide the same level of assistance as, say, stimulus relief or a bailout, but they can provide an avenue to extra revenue that, judging from the above data, is badly needed right now.

Restaurant Tech ‘Round the Web

Hand-hygiene system PathSpot this week announced an ongoing partnership with Opus, which makes a text-based training tool for employees. Together, the two companies will provide a more comprehensive onboarding and training program for restaurants using PathSpot’s device in their stores.

Can’t go out for a holiday steak? Restaurant chain Ted’s Montana Grill will deliver it to you via its new Butcher Shoppe service. Customers can buy bison and premium beef as individual steaks, fresh grind, and specialty boxes via the new e-commerce site. All orders arrive fresh the next day.

Guardian writer Oliver Holmes got a chance to head over to The Chicken, a restaurant in Israel that happens to be the world’s first location for testing cell-based meat in a restaurant setting. Check Holmes’ review of his experience and the food here for a meaty (sorry, not sorry) weekend read.

