Want to Buy an NFT Virtual Dining Experience?

If was a matter of when, not if, some chef tried to cash in on the current NFT craze. Yesterday, 18 year old chef Logan Guleff announced that he was selling an NFT virtual dining experience.

Don’t expect any actual edible fungi in Guleff’s non-fungible token (NFT). The three-course meal exists only as a piece of digital art that you can bid on over at Rarible. From the description:

Delve into this dinner. A vinegar lemon ice cream with radish oranges and poblano pepper and pickled ginger, a grilled Gulf Oyster with butter sweet corn cream peppers and fried candied corn silk, followed by pan seared wild salmon on a nest of fennel and pear with a horseradish cream and topped with steel head caviar from Tennessee. Don’t expect dessert, I usually serve pork!

Only, you don’t get to eat any of it; you just watch a video of the food stylized to look like the opening credit sequence of a 1980s sitcom. You also get to be the sole “owner” this particular piece of food art. The non-fungible token means that it is unique as authenticated by blockchain technology, so it will be the only one of its kind. It’s something you can access and watch whenever you’re hungry but don’t have access to food because you spent your money on digital collectables.

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of the NFT craze creeping into the food world. Taco Bell auctioned off some digital taco art a few weeks back (proceeds went to charity), and Rare Pizzas is looking to add NFToppings to virtual pizza art.

Perhaps most disappointing is that Chef Guleff just made a cheesey (pardon the pun) video of his food. Not to brag, but we at The Spoon came up with more creative ways chefs and restaurants could jump on the NFT bandwagon including NFT recipes, menus and even digital corks for wine lovers.

But if this particular bit of food-related bits is enticing to you, and you have the cash, by all means indulge. As of this writing, the “Dinner for One – Video” has zero bids.

