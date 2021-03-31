C3 to Bring Ghost Kitchens to Residential Buildings

Ghost kitchen/virtual restaurant network C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) today announced a partnership with apartment operator Akera Living to place ghost kitchens inside the latter’s Kenect communities.

Kenect bills itself as a combination coworking space, social club, and residential community that’s become increasingly popular in urban settings over the last few years. Since the idea seems to be to jam as many amenities as possible under one roof, ghost kitchens were bound to show up in this setting sooner or later.

For Kenect properties, C3 kitchens will not only serve up delivery-only meals to residents, they will also provide food and drink for Kenect’s lobby bars, building cafes, and pool areas. For residents ordering in, C3’s virtual restaurant brands will be available.

The company will launch its kitchens in summer 2021 at Kenect buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona, with upcoming locations planned for more U.S. cities soon.

The partnership is not unlike C3’s deal with Graduate Hotels, which was announced earlier this year. For that partnership, C3 is taking over the hotel chain’s culinary spaces and converting them into “multi-branded kitchens” that will serve C3 virtual brands to hotel guests and community residents.

The company’s expansion tactic is somewhat unique in the ghost kitchen world right now. Whereas most ghost kitchen-virtual food hall operations are currently in standalone facilities that require cars to deliver the food, C3 seems to want to bring the ghost kitchen as close as possible to customers. This concept of making a ghost kitchen a standard amenity on high-end properties isn’t widespread yet, though it will probably become so quickly, at least within the luxury property format. Whether it can translate to other settings remains to be seen.

