Aryballe Launches New NeOse Advance, Digital “Smelling” Device

Digital olfaction company Aryballe announced today the launch of its new NeOse Advance hardware device and Aryballe Suite software. NeOse Advance is the company’s first product derived frorm its silicon photonics-based platform, which detects, records and recognizes smells.

Aryballe’s device works by attracting odor molecules emitted by different products and “smelling” them by analyzing peptides with chemical sensors and spectroscopy. It then creates a unique digital signature for each item, so bananas will have a specific odor signature while coffee will have another. The NeOse then records and creates a catalog of all these digital signatures in a database and uses them to help authenticate other items it encounters.

In the food world, the NeOse technology could have a number of applications. It can be used by food manufacturers to ensure consistency in production. Or it could assist with the verification of ingredients — for example, whether the vanilla or cocoa beans companies paid for are indeed the real thing. Another application the NeOse is currently being used for is to detect mold in grain storage.

In addition to the new NeOse Advance, Aryballe also launched the Aryballe Suite, which is the company’s first cloud-enabled software platform. With Aryballe Suite, users can access and customize odor data analysis for help with R&D projects and product consistency.

There are actually a few players in the digital smelling space. Aromyx uses AI to help analyze different odors. And Koniku uses protein molecules to detect different compounds that objects emit.

Aryballe will start delivering the NeOse Advance in June of this year. The company will sell the product directly, though it did not disclose pricing.

