Beyond Meat Boosts European Retail Presence

Plant-based meat giant Beyond Meat announced today that it is bolstering its presence at retail stores across Europe this spring.

In its press announcement, Beyond said that its products are already available at roughly 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 80 countries around the world. The new European distribution includes:

United Kingdom – Beyond Meat products recently launched in Sainbury’s and Waitrose, and will be available in 445 new retail stores throughout the UK.

Germany – Beyond Meat will be expanding its product offerings in more than 1,000 new retail stores via Kaufland, Tegut, Famila, and Real.

Austria – Beyond Mince will be available in nearly 1,500 new retail stores including SPAR, BILLA and BILLA PLUS.

Switzerland – Beyond Meat will be distributed to 155 Migros stores.

The Netherlands – Last month, Beyond Mince started selling through nearly 1,000 Albert Heijn and Jumbo stores.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a report last week Beyond’s chief rival, Impossible Foods, is preparing to go public this year. Impossible has yet to enter the European market, as regulators there raised flags over its use of soy leghemoglobin (heme). Beyond Meat is already publicly traded and its European expnsion will help solidify its first-mover position over there before Impossible potentially ramps up its own global ambitions after any IPO.

Beyond Meat has been making some big moves all around this year. In addition to its retail expansion in Europe, the company recently opened up a manufacturing facility in China, the company’s first outside of the U.S. Beyond also signed a big global distribution deals with McDonald’s and Yum Brands.

