Ghost Kitchens! Fee Caps! Igloos! Tracking the Restaurant Biz’s Changes Over the Last 12 Months

For the majority of restaurants around the U.S., last week marked the one-year anniversary since stay-at-home mandates initially forced dining rooms to close down. What’s followed has been 12 months of great uncertainty, loss, and struggle. But it’s also been a time of astounding resilience and creativity, with restaurants and restaurant tech companies alike have pivoted and shape-shifted to survive the times.

We’ve been checking in with individuals from both spheres to see where these businesses are now and what’s most useful in terms of tools and tactics as dining rooms slowly reopen and the world goes back to some version of “normal.”

But to better appreciate how far we’ve come and how much work has gone into this industry’s survival over the last year, I’d like to pause and take a brief look back in time at some of the major stories from these last 12 months.

March 2020

States across the U.S. mandate dining room shutdowns. Restaurants large and small scramble to make the overnight shift to delivery and takeout formats.

Restaurant tech companies start offering software and services free of charge to restaurants. Third-party delivery services like Uber Eats and Postmates waive some fees — though not without some controversies.

Restaurants like Canter’s Deli, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, and Torchy’s Tacos discuss strategies for going off-premises. Some include paring down menus, prioritizing takeout meals, and going DIY when it comes to the drive-thru.

April 2020

May 2020

June 2020

Some restaurant chains, including Panda Express, start to launch their own in-house delivery services.

Restaurants get really creative with their ideas on how to safely reopen dining rooms.

This Latin American startup teaches us how to run a restaurant from a mobile phone. (Hint: everyone will do this in the future.)

July

Euromonitor predicts ghost kitchens will become a $1 trillion market by 2030.

Chipotle is still doing fine, and leading the QSR industry-wide shift to drive-thru centric stores.

August

September

QSRs start to release new store designs that feature more curbside parking spaces, multiple drive-thru lanes, and little to no dining room space.

October

The in-house delivery versus third-party delivery debate further heats up, with many encouraging restaurants to take back control of their digital orders.

Crave Collective and others put a fine-dining spin on the ghost kitchen and virtual restaurant concepts.

November

California passes Proposition 22, which lets third-party delivery services classify their couriers and drivers as independent contractors and keeps these companies from having to pay workers comp, health insurance, and other benefits.

Investment in back-of-house technology grows as both restaurants and restaurant tech investors realize the foreseeable future of the industry is in the kitchen, not the dining room.

January

The year kicks off with a slew of new virtual food halls, ghost kitchen concepts, and an automat designed for the digital age.

Feburary

In a good sign for restaurant tech recovery, Toast bounces back and is planning an IPO. Olo files to go public.

March

President Biden signs the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which includes $28.6 billion in relief grants for small restaurants.

Obviously this brief timeline isn’t comprehensive, since there’s no way to really capture the true scope of the last 12 months in a single newsletter. It is meant to be a snapshot only of the change and turns the industry took over the last year.

Which is where you, readers, come in. Whether you’re part of an eating establishment, tech company, or an avid foodie, we would love to hear your restaurant experiences over the last year. Drop us a line at tips@thespoon.tech.

