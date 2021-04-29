Just Salad Partners With Arcadia to Offer Renewable Energy Deals, Free Salad

Always a trailblazer when it comes to sustainability, fast-casual chain Just Salad has unveiled yet another way to motivate consumers towards more eco-conscious choices: reward them with free food when they power their homes with clean energy.

The company has teamed up with clean energy startup Arcadia. Per an announcement from the two sent out today, Just Salad customers that sign up for an Arcadia subscription by the end of this month will receive a $50 credit to Just Salad.

Arcadia stands out in the clean energy space because the company makes it possible for pretty much anyone to connect to renewable energy. By partnering with wind and solar farms around the U.S., Arcadia can source, verify, purchase, and retire renewable energy certificates (RECs) for energy consumers use at home — whether they own the house or rent an apartment. Purchasing RECs, which is essentially what Arcadia customers are doing when they connect their utility bills to the service, means contributing to the overall availability of green power across the country.

Arcadia operates across all 50 U.S. states, though availability varies within each state and isn’t everywhere.

Through the new deal, customers with a Just Salad account can sign up for an Arcadia subscription. Upon paying their power bill through the Arcadia platform, users will earn their Just Salad credit, which will be available digitally via the restaurant chain’s app. In some states, like “most of” New York and Illinois, the $5/month Arcadia membership fee can be waived.

And while free salad is always a plus, the more important point of the Arcadia deal is that it potentially exposes more consumers to clean energy options they may previously not have known about. Just Salad’s geographic reach has grown substantially in recent years to include various states from New York to Illinois and down south to Florida and North Carolina. Arcadia operates in all of those places currently.

Encouraging and incentivizing customers to adopt more eco-friendly lives is something Just Salad’s been doing ever since it introduced its reusable bowl program, which offers customers deals and free toppings for bringing their Reusable Just Salad bowls to the store.

Arcadia, meanwhile, has partnered with food companies before, most notably in its deal with Freight Farms, struck last year, that allows CEA growers to connect their farms to cleaner sources of energy.

