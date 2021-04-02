Brightloom’s Adam Brotman on the Vital Role of Data in Today’s Restaurant Industry

Only a couple short years ago, restaurant tech company Brightloom was best known for its front-of-house order and pickup system that automated much of the consumer's experience in the restaurant.

One pandemic later and the company has changed with the times and altered its focus along the way. Brightloom's main goal nowadays is to help small- to medium-sized restaurants get more out of their customer data via the company's new "customer growth platform."

“Ordering was becoming something of a commodity,” Adam Brotman, CEO of Brightloom, told me over a recent video chat. Data, he said, is “a bigger, more interesting opportunity than just ordering, so we decided to focus on just the opportunity to design an easy to use affordable data science as a service.”

But information about customers is only one type of data restaurants need to be concerned with nowadays. In this video Brotman also talks about the overall role data will play in advancing the restaurant industry and how smaller businesses can better harness it.

You watch our full conversation below and read along via the transcript. Note that the transcript has been very lightly edited for clarity.

