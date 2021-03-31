Tracking the Next Generation of To-Go Concepts for Restaurants

If these last few months of the pandemic have shown us anything, it's that dropping a burger into a cardboard box and sending it via third-party services is no longer the only way for restaurants to do delivery.

When dining rooms suddenly shut down across the world about a year ago, restaurants’ initial response was to pivot as quickly as possible to takeout and delivery formats. “Pare down your menu” and “get up and running with delivery” were frequent directives as businesses — many of which had never even considered to-go options — suddenly found themselves unable to reach their customers through the traditional dining room setting.

This shift towards delivery and other off-premises formats was already underway. Back in 2019, the National Restaurant Association predicted that by 2030 off-premises would drive most of the growth for restaurant sales.

Suffice to say, the pandemic sped that timeline up. In the words of Ordermark’s cofounder and CEO Alex Canter (whose family also owns famed L.A. restaurant Canter’s Deli), “10 years of progress maybe happened in a couple of months, not out desire, but really out of necessity.”

Out of that progress have come many different ways and tactics to approach delivery and takeout formats, from iterating on the virtual restaurant concept to altering the cooking process of the meal itself. This intelligence briefing for Spoon Plus will look at some some off-premises success stories to come out of the pandemic-era restaurant industry.

This content is exclusive to Spoon Plus. To learn more about membership, click here.

Get The Spoon in Your Inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related